Walnut Street bridge expected to reopen this month

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Drivers in Elmira might be able to drive over the Walnut Street Bridge in the near future.

Chemung County Director of Public Works Andy Avery tells 18 News that they expect to open the bridge for traffic “prior to Thanksgiving.”

Avery says that the recent warm weather has allowed for the construction crews to pour the new deck.

The public should expect lane closures after Thanksgiving, but due to the width of the bridge, we should be able to maintain 2-way traffic.

Avery expects that all work should be complete by December 31, with the exception of turf restoration in the spring.

The bridge has been closed since early March for phase two of its rehabilitation, and at the time the Department of Public Works anticipated the bridge would reopen “by early to mid-fall 2020, barring any unexpected issues.”

The total budget for this major rehabilitation project is $3.5 million; 95 percent of which is federally funded, while the City of Elmira is responsible for the remaining 5 percent.

Rehab began on the Walnut Street Bridge in 2019 due to “longitudinal cracking in the travel lanes, as well as under-deck spalling with exposed rebar, joint condition is sub-par, and there are many minor structural components in need of repair.”

The project objective is to remove all structural deficiencies and extend the life of the bridge, built in 1974, an additional 25 years.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the DPW at (607) 737-5750.