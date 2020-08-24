Walnut Street bridge may remain closed to traffic longer than expected, completion expected by Oct. 31

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – While construction on the Walnut Street Bridge in Elmira is still expected to be completed by Oct. 31, there is still uncertainty regarding when drivers will be able to use it, according to Chemung County Commissioner of Public Works Andy Avery.

Avery says that the bridge was originally set to reopen for traffic in August, but that it was first pushed back to the end of September. He says that he doesn’t have a definitive date from the contractor, “as they are having difficulty getting employees and even materials,” but that they’ve committed to completing the work by Oct. 31.

The bridge has been closed since early March for phase two of its rehabilitation, and at the time the Department of Public Works anticipated the bridge would reopen “by early to mid-fall 2020, barring any unexpected issues.”

The total budget for this major rehabilitation project is $3,500,000.00; 95% is federally funded, while the City of Elmira is responsible for the remaining 5%.

Rehab began on the Walnut Street Bridge in 2019 due to “longitudinal cracking in the travel lanes, as well as under-deck spalling with exposed rebar, joint condition is sub-par, and there are many minor structural components in need of repair.”

The project objective is to remove all structural deficiencies and extend the life of the bridge, built in 1974, an additional 25 years.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the DPW at (607) 737-5750.