Walnut Street Bridge to reopen to traffic in late October

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic will return to the Walnut Street Bridge on Oct. 22 with final completion of the project slated for Oct. 31, according to Chemung County Public Works Commissioner Andy Avery.

Contractors continue to make structural concrete and deck repairs to the bridge and they’ve completed lighting conduit repairs, says Avery.

Pedestrians are being relocated to the east-side of the bridge to allow for work on the west-side portion.

The bridge has been closed since early March for phase two of its rehabilitation, and at the time the Department of Public Works anticipated the bridge would reopen “by early to mid-fall 2020, barring any unexpected issues.”

The total budget for this major rehabilitation project is $3,500,000.00; 95% is federally funded, while the City of Elmira is responsible for the remaining 5%.

Rehab began on the Walnut Street Bridge in 2019 due to “longitudinal cracking in the travel lanes, as well as under-deck spalling with exposed rebar, joint condition is sub-par, and there are many minor structural components in need of repair.”

The project objective is to remove all structural deficiencies and extend the life of the bridge, built in 1974, an additional 25 years.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the DPW at (607) 737-5750.