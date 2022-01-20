Wanted man with ‘violent history’ could be in Elmira

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Penn Yan Police are looking for a man with a ‘violent history’ and said he could be armed and dangerous in the Elmira area.

Elwood ‘Teeter’ Hiligus, 44, is wanted by the Penn Yan Police Department for Criminal Possession of a Weapon. The police department said that Hiligus’ last known address was in the Village of Penn Yan, but he is known to frequent the Dundee and Elmira areas.

The wanted person report said that Hiligus is known to carry weapons and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call the Penn Yan Police Department at 315-536-4426, call their local law enforcement or call 911. Police are asking that individuals not take any police action against Hiligus themselves.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now