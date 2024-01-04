MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — A Millport man was arrested on Wednesday after police found him to have several warrants out for his arrest in connection to crimes back in 2023.

According to a report from the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Daniel R. Sargent was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 3, on outstanding Superior Court Warrants for burglary in the third degree and criminal mischief in the second degree issued on Nov. 17, and for burglary in the third degree issued on Oct. 30.

Police say that Sargant had an additional warrant out for his arrest for parole violation back on Sept. 13.

Police say that Sargent is being held at the Chemung County Jail and is waiting to be seen in Chemung County Court.