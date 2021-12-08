Warm clothing and food drive at local art museum

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Arnot Art Museum in Elmira is offering warm and tasty goods for the community this winter.

As part of it’s mission to help those in need during the holidays, the museum is now collecting donations from the public. These donations include warm clothing, like winter coats, and canned goods. According to Marketing Manager Lisa Chalk, a handful of donations have already been offered at the Museum’s Welcome Desk.

“So far, I think we have six or seven beautiful winter coats that people have brought in,” Lisa said. “And so far we have, I would say, a dozen different pieces of food. We’ve had several people come in with a canned good or food good donation.”

Each donation at the Museum’s Welcome Desk will allow free admission and a chance to win a year-long membership including benefits. More information on donations for the community can be found on the Arnot Art Museum’s website.