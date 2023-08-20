AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 20TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 20TH: 57°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:20AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:01 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Today is the big race day at the big Go Bowling at Watkins Glen! If you’re looking forward to getting outside today, you’re in luck for very pleasant conditions. Details below:

TODAY:

Temperatures are cool to start our day in the 50s, but many of us are likely to see temperatures in the mid to upper 80s today. The only thing we are likely to see in the sky is some light haze, but we remain dry. This is great news for our race day, as we are setting up a very quiet and comfortable day ahead of the big Go Bowling at Watkins Glen event this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Tonight we stay comfy and cool. Temperatures only dip down to the mid 60s, and clouds are increasing ahead of tomorrow’s weak cold front sweeping over.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Tomorrow a weak shortwave could spark some stray showers and drizzle throughout the Twin Tiers, but we look to dry up by the evening. Our next few days are mostly dry and cool for midweek as a result of Monday’s cold front sweeping through. Active weather looks to return as early as the start of the weekend.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

MONDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: DRYING OUT

HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 73