AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 21ST: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 21ST: 48°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:54 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:07 PM

Happy Wednesday! Fog is starting our day but will lift by mid to late morning. Aside from the fog, it is a mostly clear and dry start to the day. For a majority of the day, we are dry and mostly sunny. Clouds filter in this evening ahead of a strong cold front. This strong cold front moves in late evening and into the overnight. It brings scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some of those thunderstorms could be strong to severe with the main threats being damaging winds and large hail. A secondary cold front moves in early Thursday keeping scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the forecast for the early morning. Behind the cold fronts, we see a breezy northwest wind ushering in lake-effect showers for the rest of Thursday and into Thursday night.

Lake-effect showers taper off Friday morning and clouds decrease throughout the day. Sunshine makes a return for Friday. Clouds are quick to return for Saturday as we see broken cloud cover but remain dry.

Our next area of low pressure moves in for Sunday and continues to impact the region through Tuesday. This keeps us mostly cloudy and the chance for showers in the forecast.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SCT’D SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS. BREEZY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. BREEZY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 43

