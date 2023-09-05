CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The locally owned real estate company Warren Real Estate will be relocating to a new location in Corning in October.

After 70 years of business, the company will be moving to a new location on 76 East Market Street in Corning, New York, on Oct. 1. The move marks the company’s significant growth in the Southern Tier and aims to enhance the company’s mission of providing high-quality and professional services to Schuyler, Chemung, Steuben, Broome and Tompkins counties.

According to company President Bryan Warren, the move will represent the organization’s commitment to the area and its desire to provide premier services to the Corning/Elmira/Horseheads region.

The new location will offer new resources and services to agents and clients, helping the organization improve its ability to service current and future customers. The company has increased its agent count by over 25% in 2023 and looks to grow even more with the new location, which is twice the size of its current location.