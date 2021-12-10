WATCH: Chemung County responds to statewide mask-or-vax mandate

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local leaders are responding to the Governor’s December 10 announcement that masks or proof of vaccination will be required in indoor public spaces.

Chemung County Executive Chris Moss and Public Health Director Pete Buzzetti held a press conference Friday afternoon from the Hazlitt Building in Elmira in response to the mandate.

The entire press conference will be posted in a player above.

In a press release, Moss said that Acting Commissioner of Homeland Security and Public Safety Jackie Bray told counties about the mandate this morning, saying that enforcement of the policy would fall to local health departments. However, Moss said several local governments pushed back, arguing the state should be responsible for enforcing the mandate “due to limited resources of various counties.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that due to rising COVID-19 rates statewide, masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.

“We are entering a time of uncertainty,” Gov. Hochul said Friday morning while speaking at the Lincoln Square Neighborhood Center at Goddard Riverside in New York City. “We can either plateau here or our cases can escalate beyond control. We are heading in an upward direction that I find is no longer sustainable.”

According to state officials, this determination is based on the state’s weekly seven-day case rate as well as increasing hospitalizations. The new business and venue requirements extend to both patrons and staff.

This measure is effective December 13, 2021 until January 15, 2022, after which the state will re-evaluate based on current conditions.