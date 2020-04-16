Live Now
Gov Cuomo gives update on COVID-19 in New York

NY PAUSE extended to May 15

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During his Thursday daily coronavirus briefing, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said NY PAUSE will continue through May 15.

Cuomo also made a few clarifications on the executive order he issued on Wednesday about wearing face masks, which begins on Friday. Cuomo said riders on public transportation systems must wear masks, as well as in private transportation carriers or when in for-hire vehicles. Cuomo also said that all operators of transportation services, including public systems, private carriers, and for-hire vehicles, must wear a mask at all times.

