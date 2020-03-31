Breaking News
Chemung County confirms 15 cases of COVID-19
Gov Cuomo gives and update on COVID-19 in NYS

Positive coronavirus cases in NY tops 75K

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo started his daily coronavirus briefing on Tuesday with the numbers:

  • 75,795 New Yorkers have tested positive for coronavirus
  • 10,929 New Yorkers currently hospitalized
  • 2,710 currently in ICU
  • 4,975 patients have been discharged
  • 1,550 deaths related to coronavirus

New York City is still the hotspot for the virus, with more than 43,000 cases of coronavirus reported. Many downstate counties have cases in the thousands, compared to just the hundreds or less as you move upstate.

Again, Cuomo said the numbers keep rising because the number of testing keeps rising. On Monday, more than 18,000 people were tested for the virus in New York State, bringing the state’s total to more than 200,000 tests being done.

The Governor also mentioned that his brother, Chris, has tested positive for coronavirus.

When asked about unemployment, the Governor said that the unemployment office had over 1.2 million calls last week, and over 7 million calls this month.

