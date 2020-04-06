Governor Cuomo orders NY PAUSE to continue until April 29; Regents exams canceled

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday during his daily coronavirus briefing, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered NY PAUSE will continue through April 29th. This is the order that all schools and non-essential businesses must stay closed through this date.

During Governor Cuomo’s briefing, the New York State Education Department announced that the Regents exams for this year have been canceled.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put a tremendous burden on many New Yorkers and our schools and children are no exception,” Board of Regents Chancellor Betty A. Rosa said. “The regulations passed by the Board today will allow schools, students and professionals much-needed flexibility while they adapt to this rapidly evolving situation.” “At a time when we as New Yorkers are coming together in our efforts to safely endure the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important that we look for ways to ease hardships this situation may be causing on those around us,” State Education Department Interim Commissioner Shannon Tahoe said. “These regulatory amendments make the changes necessary to allow our schools, institutions of higher education and our professions need to continue to operate effectively during this public health crisis.” New York State Education Department

Governor Cuomo also announced that he is increasing the maximum fines for violations of people who are not social distancing from $500 to $1,000.

Also during the briefing, Cuomo touched on how he believes coronavirus is at or near its apex, meaning we may, as a state, be close to the worst of the virus. He said the number of coronavirus-related deaths have been steady for the last two days, meaning the state might be at a plateau.

When it comes to how the healthcare system is doing, Cuomo said, “The people we lost were people we couldn’t save. It wasn’t because we didn’t have a bed, didn’t have staff.”

Here are the latest coronavirus numbers:

In New York State, there are 130,689 positive cases

16,837 people are hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms in the state

Of those hospitalized, 4,504 are in ICU

A total of 13,366 people that were hospitalized have been discharged

There have been 4,758 coronavirus-related deaths in the state

The problem with people looking to file unemployment claims was also touched on. The Secretary to Governor Cuomo said they would normally process 13,000 claims in a day. Last Friday, they processed six times that number.

