On National Doctor’s Day, Cuomo asking for support for healthcare workers

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On National Doctor’s Day, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is asking for the public to support healthcare workers.

On Monday morning, Cuomo visited the USNS Comfort, which is now in New York City Harbor. The ship will not be used for coronavirus patients, but as the overflow for other hospital patients. The ship is capable of housing 1,000 patients, and has a full staff, including operating rooms, pharmacists, and all necessary medical equipment and supplies.

Cuomo delivered his daily briefing from the Javits Center in New York City, where FEMA and the Army Corps of Engineers has a 2,500-patient overflow hospital up and ready to go. It will not see any coronavirus patients.

Cuomo talked about how the state is working to stockpile supplies for hospitals. He had just come from a meeting with hospital officials across the state where they were working on an all-encompassing plan for how the state is going to handle this healthcare crisis. He did not release any more details about that plan on Monday. 

Right now, there is only one county in New York State that has not registered a patient with coronavirus. There are currently 9,517 people in the state hospitalized with the virus, and 2,352 of them are in the ICU. As of Monday morning, 1,218 people have died from coronavirus in the state. The good news, however, is that 4,204 people have been discharged from the hospital and are doing well.

