During daily coronavirus briefing, Cuomo says testing must ramp up

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During his daily coronavirus briefing on Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo reiterated that testing needed to ramp up in the state.

Cuomo said that over two days in 19 counties and at 40 locations, 3,000 people were randomly sampled for a database. These results showed that 13.9% tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, meaning that, at some point, these people had coronavirus and had then recovered.

“These numbers support what we thought anecdotally,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said that if, using the 13.9% infection rate as a number, the death rate in New York State may be lower than first predicted. Cuomo said that if 2.7 million people were infected statewide with coronavirus, and with the current fatalities at about 15,500 in the state, the death rate in New York State from coronavirus would be 0.5%.

Cuomo also said on Thursday that protecting those in nursing homes is a top priority, both the workers and residents.

New York State already has these regulations in place for nursing homes in the states:

Require PPE as well as temperature checks for staff Isolate COVID residents in quarantine Separate staff, transfer COVID residents within a facility, to another long-term care facility, or to another non-certified location Notify all residents and their family members within 24 hours if any resident test positive for COVID or any resident suffers a DOVID related death Readmit COVID positive residents only if they have the ability to provide adequates level of care under the Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control guidance

On Thursday, Cuomo said that he would be directing nursing homes to immediately report to the Department of Health actions that they have taken to comply with all DoH and CDC directives. The DoH will also be inspecting the facilities that have not complied with the directives from DoH and CDC. If the DoH has determined that the facility failed to comply with the directives of the DoH, the DoH will immediately require the facility to submit a plan of action, and facilities could be fined $10,000 per violation and, potentially, lose their operating license.

Click the player below to watch Thursday’s briefing:

The slideshow presentation shown during the briefing is below: