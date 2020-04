ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – If you could select an “M.V.P.” of your hometown, who would you pick? Do you have a neighbor or know of a community member who helps make your town a better place to live?

This month our Most Valuable Citizen is Pamela Kelly who was nominated by Lindsy Hyer. Pamela Kelly has been a Burdett resident for 63 years and says she couldn't believe she was nominated.