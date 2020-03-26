1  of  4
Breaking News
Chemung County confirmed 3 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 6 cases Chemung County confirmed 3 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 6 in the county Fire crews battle overnight barn fire in Caton Senate passes $2.2 trillion economic rescue package in response to coronavirus pandemic; House vote later this week
Live Now
Gov Cuomo is providing an update on COVID-19

Deaths from coronavirus in NYS rises to 385; up 100 in a day

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During his daily coronavirus update, Governor Andrew Cuomo focused again on New York getting ventilators to those in need, and on the number of people being tested.

On Thursday, Cuomo said ventilators were a priority, as most coronavirus patients who are in the ICU are on a ventilator for 11 to 20 days on average. He said they are looking into ways to possibly split the ventilator to allow two people to use it, among other solutions. The Governor also said they are working to move some patients who are in downstate hospitals to hospitals in Upstate New York to help shift the load.

The Governor said that he is also looking at having at least one 1,000+ overflow facility in each of these counties:

  • Brooklyn
  • Bronx
  • Manhattan
  • Nassau
  • Queens
  • Rockland
  • Staten Island
  • Suffolk
  • Westchester

Cuomo did have some unfortunate news to share during Thursday’s press conference. As of Thursday morning, 385 New Yorkers had died from coronavirus. That is up 100 people from Wednesday.

The number of those being tested for COVID-19 continues to rise in New York State. On Wednesday, 18,650 people were tested, bringing the total to 122,104. The number of positive cases of coronavirus is 37,258 in the state, which is up almost 6,500 cases from the previous day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now