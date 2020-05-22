More funding is being made available for small businesses

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo was in New York City to give his daily coronavirus briefing.

During his briefing, Cuomo announced the New York Forward Loan Fund, where New York State is setting aside over $100 million in funding that will provide flexible and affordable loans to small businesses.

It will focus on MWBEs that did not receive federal funding assistance. Cuomo said the focus will be on businesses with 20 or fewer employees and that gross less than $3 million a year. For more information, visit esd.ny.gov/nyforwardloans.

The governor also said the if the number of deaths continues to decrease and the number of tracers is increased, both Long Island the Mid-Hudson region could begin to open next week. In preparation of that, construction staging is permitted in those two regions.

New York State is also launching a new testing pilot program with 53 independent pharmacies, where 70,000 tests can be done each week. Cuomo urges everyone who has symptoms or New Yorkers who have been exposed to someone who may have coronavirus, to get a test. Visit coronavirus.health.ny.gov to find a testing site near you.