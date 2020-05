ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) - In this week’s segment of Twin Tier’s Eats, we get a tour of the Sunset View Creamery and see what's inside their store.

The Hoffman family has been at the helm of Sunset View Creamery since 1905. Today they are doing much more than just selling milk and cheese. In 2004 they added value to their milk with an artisanal cheese production facility right on the farm.