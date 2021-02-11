Watch Live: Chemung County Officials hold update on vaccinations and testing

BIG FLATS, NY (WETM) – Chemung County officials are scheduled to hold a press conference today at Noon to provide an update on the current vaccination and testing efforts in Chemung County.

Chemung County Executive, Christopher Moss and Public Health Director, Peter Buzzetti are expected to be present and present the latest information that is available. We will be streaming the press conference live in this story when it starts.

