Watch Live: Chemung County Return to School Press Conference

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The Chemung County Executive’s Office along with the Chemung County Department of Health will hold a press conference today at 10 AM with local school superintendents and officials pertaining the various processes in the school reopening effort.

Due to the numerous guidelines implemented by the Governor’s Office, the various school districts in the county have spent a tremendous amount of time working on their safety plans, much of which included coordination with the Chemung County Health Department.

Representatives from the Elmira City School District, Elmira Heights School District, Horseheads Central School District, Notre Dame High School, Schyler-Chemung-Tioga BOCES, and Spencer-Van Etten School District will be present at the press conference.

While the public will not be able to attend in person, due to social distancing protocols, we will stream the conference live in this story.