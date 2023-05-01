Watch the video provided by EPD in the player above.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have released video showing the moment a CTRAN bus crashed into a house near Elmira’s west side early this year.

18 News submitted a Freedom of Information Act request with the City of Elmira to get video from a neighboring house’s security camera of the moment of the crash on January 30, 2023. On May 1, EPD responded to that request, providing a disc with a 56-second video of the incident.

The video shows what police already stated. The CTRAN bus was traveling west on W. Clinton St. and had the right of way. The Jeep was traveling south on Euclid Ave. and blew through a stop sign, causing the bus to hit the Jeep and veer off the road into the house.

At the time of the crash, the bus driver was taken to Robert Packer Hospital for a head injury; the Jeep driver was taken to Arnot Ogden Medical Center. The bus had no passengers, and the driver of the Jeep was issued a citation for Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign.