Water infrastructure upgrades ongoing in the Village of Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Bath is upgrading old infrastructure as part of a 2018 New York State Public Service Commission’s Leak Prone Pipe Replacement Program.

The goal of the program is to improve the safety and reliability of the utility service that Bath Electric, Gas, and Water Systems (BEGWS) provides to its customers while updating aging infrastructure. Since May 2018, BEGWS has replaced more than three miles of leak-prone pipes.

Local officials say they are continuing to upgrade their service to the community to improve customer experience.

“Our goal is to continuously improve the safety and reliability of the utility services that we provide. By replacing our aging infrastructure, we’re able to minimize the number of disruptions in service,” Erin Bonacci, director of municipal utilities, said.

BEGWS’ Underground Lines and Maintenance Department crew is currently working on Robie Street and will be replacing close to three-quarters of a mile of gas main and services on Robie Street. Additionally, BEGWS’ Utility Service Department crews will be replacing and relocating gas meter sets outside of the residences on Robie Street for safety purposes.