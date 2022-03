WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews in Watkins Glen are working to repair a water main that broke in the Village Tuesday morning.

The Village of Watkins Glen alerted residents around 9:15 a.m. on March 22 of a water main break on West Second Street between Orchard and South Glen Avenue. The Village said that while crews are repairing the line, residents may have low water pressure and rusty water.

