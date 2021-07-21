Water Safety Amid the Flooding

Streets in Mansfield, Pa., had several feet of muddy water flooding the area. Storm drains pushed out thousands of gallons of water into the town. Image by Chris Gilbert © July 9, 2021. (FIRST News Now)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- As excessive rainfall has fallen within the Twin Tiers, it has caused lake levels to rise. There also is a large amount of debris floating within the lakes because of that a boating advisory has been issued for the lakes within Schuyler County. If boating on the lakes, boaters are urged to be cautious and keep watch for debris floating at and below the surface.

18 News was able to speak with Schuyler County Sheriff, Bill Yessman, more on the boating advisory. “Be vigilant of anything floating in the water. Be aware of the wake your boat causes because you’re responsible for any damage that causes. That’s the main reason for closing the launch on the lake. Also because people are coming [to the water] and because the water level was so high, it’s damaging the docks and boats that are tied to the docks.” Yessman says that was the reasoning behind closing the boat launch.

For those who live on the lake, there is a no-wake speed limit of 5 mph on Cayuta Lake. The lake’s water levels will be monitored and the launch will reopen when it is safe to do so.

18 News was also able to speak with The Director of Emergency Services, Tim Marshall, for Steuben County about how to stay safe with the rising waters. “You don’t want to be out kayaking or rafting in the rivers following these flash flood events. There’s a lot of debris that’s in the stream in the creek. There’s murky dark water, and you can’t see the hazards below.” Marshall also said it is a good idea to keep away from the banks after a flash flood event because the ground could give away. The most important advice he said, if you see water ahead, turn around don’t drown.