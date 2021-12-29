Watkins Glen 2000 teen killer denied parole again

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The man convicted of killing a 15-year-old girl in Watkins Glen in 2000 has been denied parole again.

Joshua Horein pled guilty to killing Amber Brockway 21 years ago when he was only 16 at the time. He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for the killing.

The NY Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed with 18 News that Horein’s parole hearing was on December 13.

Amber Brockway 15-years-old

This hearing came unexpectedly after his previous appearance before the parole board in March 2021, and his next appearance had been scheduled for June 2022.

Horein is now in his mid-30s, is being held in Fishkill Correctional Facility in Beacon.