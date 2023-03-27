WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for spring cleaning, and the Village of Watkins is getting ready for its annual Dumpster Day.

People who live in the Village can drop off their appliances, furniture and metal products at the Dumpster Day and Shredder Truck drop off on May 13, 2023. The drop-off will be open from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the Schuyler County Shared Services Building behind Tops (910 S. Decatur St.).

The Village said that household appliances are accepted, except fridges with freon). Plastic and wood will also be accepted, as well as furniture and mattresses. You can drop off metal items, but they have to be separated from the “general debris”, the announcement said.

Regular trash, hazardous waste, electronics, tires, paint, and chemicals will not be allowed.

Dumpster Day is free of charge to Village residents only. The Village asked that anyone dropping off items bring proof that they live in Watkins Glen.