Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rebekah Carroll resigns

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WETM – TV) – The Board of Directors of the Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce accepted the resignation of Executive Director Rebekah Carroll on January 24, 2020.

“I am eager to pursue my dreams of opening an accounting and consulting business,” said Carroll.

Carroll was hired on October 20, 2008 as the Chamber’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer and was later named President and CEO on May 17, 2010.

Her title was changed to Executive Director in 2019.

During Rebekah Carroll’s tenure as President and CEO/Executive Director, the Chamber experienced saw a tremendous period of growth. Total organizational revenue increased from $531k to just under $1 million (88% increase). Membership increased by 67% from 288 to 480 members. In 2012, the Chamber relocated from its very humble abode at 100 N. Franklin to 214 N. Franklin Street in downtown Watkins Glen.

The new location boasted 4,000 additional square feet as well and a premier Visitor Center showcasing the many tourism attractions that have brought Watkins Glen and Schuyler County international acclaim. In 2018, the Chamber opened a second Visitor Center in partnership with the team at the Watkins Glen State Park which was recognized in its first year by the New York State Tourism Industry Association with its 2018 Tourism Excellence Award. Additionally, the following events and programs have been added to the Chamber’s array of programing that support, promote, and educate its members – iLead: The Base for Workplace Success, the SPARK Leadership Summit, the Ambassador Program, Friday on Franklin, Coffee Connections, Thursday on Main Street, the Tourism Assistance Program, and the Members First / Members Strong Program. Additionally, in 2019, a new Tourism Promotion logo “Explore Watkins Glen” was crafted and branded and in April 2020 a new website will be launched. This new website will cater independently to our visitor needs and to the needs of our Chamber members.

Rebekah Carroll has been an innovative and dedicated leader, and she is most proud of her influence in securing a long-term contract with Schuyler County as its Tourism Promotion Agent, building the reputation of being one of the best Chambers in the region, and fostering a strong Chamber Community that will continue to thrive and prosper. Rebekah stated “It has been an honor to serve the Chamber over the course of the last 12 years, and I am looking forward to assisting with a smooth transition as a new Executive Director is selected. I am eager to pursue my dreams of opening an accounting and consulting business; and I am delighted to make the Chamber one member stronger with the immediate addition of my new business, Statements Accounting and Consulting Services.”

Current Chairperson of the Board of Directors Amanda Smith-Socaris stated “We sincerely appreciate Rebekah’s remarkable contributions to the Chamber during her time as CEO and Executive Director. Under her leadership, unprecedented growth has been achieved, and she has positioned the organization ideally for future advancement. We offer her our heartfelt appreciation and a blessing for her entrepreneurial success.”

Rebekah Carroll will continue on in her role as Executive Director until such time her replacement is selected, on-boarded, and trained.