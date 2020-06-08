Watkins Glen Central School reschedules outdoor graduation

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen Central School District was ahead of the curve when they announced their outdoor graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 that was to take place on June 20th. Governor Cuomo announced on Sunday that he is green-lighting outdoor ceremonies, limited to 150 people in total.

Watkins Glen Central School District announced on Facebook earlier Monday that they will push it back to Saturday, June 27th following the Governor’s guidance on the matter.

WGCS Post on Facebook announcing the rescheduling of graduation ceremonies.

Letter sent to senior students.

On Sunday, students from the 2020 Class were invited to drive around the 3.4-mile road course at Watkins Glen International. As a gift to the students, the president of WGI Michael Printup wanted to remind them that their accomplishments are not forgotten.