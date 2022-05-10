WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Calling all photographers! The Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting proposals for a photo project to highlight the nature, attractions, and diversity of Schuyler County throughout each season.

The Village’s description of the project said that the photographer will take 32 photos of attractions and tourist destinations in Watkins Glen and around Schuyler County in each of the four seasons. Photos should look candid, though some may be posed with models ahead of time.

The photos will later be used in the 2023 Travel Guide, on the Explore Watkins Glen website, on social media and for other publication needs.

Any interested photographers can develop a project proposal for the Chamber. Guidelines and criteria include a background with similar projects, familiarity with the region, and a description of the approach to the project. The full project description can be found on the Watkins Glen website.