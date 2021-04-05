Watkins Glen Chamber seeking artist for downtown mural

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Chamber of Commerce is seeking applications to paint a mural on the southeast side of the Chamber’s Information Center at 214 N. Franklin Street.

The mural will be themed “Farm Country’s Farm Friends” and be between 150-200 square feet.

The artist selected for the project will receive $2,700 (inclusive of labor and supplies), presented by the ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes.

Applications should be submitted to the Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce by April 15, 2021. The winning artist will be notified by April 22, 2021, and expected to commence work on or before April 24, 2021. The mural must be completed by May 15, 2021.

To be considered, artists are asked to submit the following:

Resume

Portfolio of previous work

Sketch of proposed mural that supports the mural’s theme: Farm Country’s Farm Friends

References

Submissions can be sent to the Chamber (214 N Franklin Street, Watkins Glen, NY 14891) or emailed to stephanie@watkinsglenchamber.com.

Preference will be given to local artists. Submissions will be judged on the following:

Artistic merit of the design

Appropriateness of the design for the location, including the scale, content, color and design in relation to the site

Concept promotes the theme (Farm Country’s Farm Friends Mural) and incorporates winged creatures (e.g., butterflies, birds, bees, dragonflies, and/or bats) with patterns made from local attractions (e.g., forest, park, lake, cars, grapes, crops, farm animals

Concept incorporates opportunity for selfies

Artist’s qualifications

Originality of the design

The selected artist will be expected to prime the surface, paint the mural using acrylic, exterior paint, and protect the mural against weatherization.