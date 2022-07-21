WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen is getting ready for thousands of visitors with NASCAR just one month away.

“We’re encouraging businesses to put up posters and banners to welcome race fans to Watkins Glen,” Nigar Hale, the executive director of the Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s the heart of our summer season, and really it is the fact that our businesses are open all hours,” she continued.

Photo Courtesy: Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce

The chamber is encouraging local businesses to display promotional signage to welcome race fans to the region.

The annual event will return to The Glen starting on August 18th, with the big race taking place on Sunday, August 21st.