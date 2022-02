Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered to the students and faculty of UTPB during a vaccination clinic held in partnership with Midland Memorial Hospital, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Due to the impending weather, the Village of Watkins Glen announced a rescheduling of a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week.

The clinic was to be originally held on Friday, Feb 4. at the Watkins Glen Community Center.

It will not be held on Friday, Feb. 11. at the same location, those with appointments will be contacted and asked to reschedule.

For a full list of clinics provided by Arnot Heath, you can go to their website.