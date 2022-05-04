WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Fire Company is hosting its annual Casino night this Saturday, May 7.

The event will be held at the Watkins Glen Fire Department at 201 N Perry St, Watkins Glen, NY 14891. The entrance will be off 3rd street. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

The department lists Black Jack, Pull Tabs, Beat the Dealer, Money Wheel and Over-Under 7 are all being run at the event. Door prizes, raffles, free adult beverages, hot dogs and hamburgers will also be offered.

For more information, you can contact the fire department on their Facebook Page.