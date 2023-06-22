Watkins Glen State Park and its iconic waterfall are the highlight of a new Southern Toer-specific license plate from the DMV. (Courtesy: NYS DMV)

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The iconic waterfall at Watkins Glen State Park is featured on a new Southern Tier-specific license plate in New York, the DMV announced.

Throughout June, the DMV has announced several custom regional plates for different parts of the Empire State. The new Southern Tier plate was unveiled at Watkins Glen International at the DMV display during Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen.

The Southern Tier plate has black text on top of a long-exposure photo of the Watkins Glen gorge and the waterfall on the left-hand side.

Courtesy: NYS DMV

“This is one of the most respected sports car races in North America, and we are happy to be able to make a connection with the fans who are our constituents and customers,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “We are also excited to show people the new Southern Tier plate. It, like every region in our state, has something unique and interesting about it, and we are happy to celebrate that uniqueness by making these new license plates available for New York drivers to show pride in where they live.”

The DMV’s setup will be on the midway at WGI from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from June 23 to June 25. Guests can spin a wheel to win souvenir plates or other prizes. Custom plates and regional plates are available on the DMV website or by calling 518-402-4838.