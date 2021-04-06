Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel announces online Fire & Ice Fundraiser to benefit The Schuyler Health Foundation

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The annual Fire & Ice parties at Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel have drawn enthusiastic crowds and raised thousands of dollars for local non-profits for several years. However, this year, due to government restrictions and safety concerns, the annual celebration and fundraiser will move online.

“We couldn’t bear the thought of not making our annual donation to a local charity,” explains David Hart, CEO of Buffalo-based Hart Hotels. “This year, for obvious reasons, we’re not able to host our annual Fire & Ice event at our hotel. However, that will not stop us from coming together to celebrate as a community and supporting this important work.”

Everyone is invited to donate and enter to win a luxury getaway.

For more information and to enter to win visit:https://schuyler-health-foundation.tapkat.org/winfingerlakesgetaway

GRAND PRIZE: Winner will enjoy a two-night stay in a lake view suite at the Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel on the shores of beautiful Seneca Lake in the heart of Finger Lakes Wine Country. The AAA Four Diamond luxury hotel is walking distance from the village of Watkins Glen and Watkins Glen State Park. You’ll love the indoor pool with hot tub, alfresco dining, and landscaped patio with fire pits. Enjoy free admission to some of the area’s top attractions, dining at the Blue Pointe Grille, a dinner cruise aboard Captain Bill’s Seneca Legacy, plus more.

SECOND PRIZE: Winner will receive a one night stay at the Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel, dinner for two, a 30-minute massage, and more.

All proceeds from entries will benefit The Schuyler Health Foundation.

The Schuyler Health Foundation: The Schuyler Health Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization made up of a volunteer Board of Directors and aims to provide funds to Schuyler Hospital and Seneca View Skilled Nursing Facility. The goal is to create and maintain a steady, dependable stream of funds to accomplish the Hospital’s mission of delivering the highest quality health care in partnership with the community, one person at a time.