Watkins Glen Holiday Fair coming to the Seneca Lake Event Center; vendor applications available

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Vendors can now apply to join the Watkins Glen Holiday Fair inside the new Seneca Lake Events Center on Dec. 3-4.

The two-day event features an Artisan Market showcasing up to 30 vendors selling gifts ahead of the holiday season.

The fair opens on Dec. 3 from 5-9 p.m.with “Wine & Shop” offering holiday gifts, a wreath sale, and food from Turtle Leaf Cafe. A child-themed fair for kids 3 and older will be on Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. with activities including “Elfland,” “Cookie Heaven,” horse carriage rides, ice skating, and a visit from Santa.

Vendor rates are $50 for one day or $75 for both days in a 10×10 foot space. Applications for vendors can be found on the Watkins Glen village website.

For more information call Clute Park at 607-535-4438 or email parkmanager@watkinsglen.us.