Watkins Glen International can open without fans on June 1st

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen International will be able to open without fans next month.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced during his press conference on Saturday that the historic road course can open without fans on June 1st. The state will issue guidance on how they can safely reopen in the coming week.

The Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen that was scheduled for June 25-28 was rescheduled on Friday for the weekend of October 1-4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The SCCA Majors Super Tour, scheduled for June 19-21, and the Finger Lakes Wine Festival, scheduled for July 10-12, were postponed on Friday until 2021.

NASCAR is still scheduled to make its annual return to the Finger Lakes region for the Go Bowling at The Glen on August 13-16.