Watkins Glen International Opening Weekend coming up

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Drivers will be able to return to the Watkins Glen International track in their own vehicles this weekend during their annual Opening Weekend event.

Tickets for the event are $25 to benefit the facility’s Racing and Community Enrichment (R.A.C.E.) Foundation.

Participants must print out a COVID-19 and track waiver in advance and bring it to the event. Waivers must be signed in person in the presence of track personnel, and all participants are required to remain in their vehicles with seatbelts on.

Drivers must be 18 years or older and have a valid driver’s license & insurance required upon arrival, and minors in the vehicle must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian.

Masks are also required when communicating with track personnel.

Vehicles driving on the track must be street legal. Motorcycles, rental cars, ATVs, golf carts and/or large capacity vehicles (15 passenger vans & buses) will not be permitted to drive the track.

No public restrooms will be available during the event for COVID-19 protocols.