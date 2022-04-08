WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM)- Watkins Glen International is kicking off their 2022 season this weekend.

It begins tonight, Friday, April 8th, with a Community Pep Rally. The Pep Rally kicks off at 6:00 PM at the Jack Daniels Club, which overlooks the track. There will be a short program, live music, and refreshments. From 6:00 to 7:00 PM there is Live music, pace car rides, food, and more.

The Watkins Glen Chamber of Commerce says they’re excited to see the economic impacts the upcoming racing season will bring to the region.

“Watkins Glen International is a tremendous asset. It’s actually an economic engine for the community but also frankly for the entire region. They host the largest single event in New York State so they have a presence that’s impactful for the entire region. Stephanie Specchio, Director of Marketing, Watkins Glen Chamber of Commerce

Opening Weekend at the track kicks off April 9th at 1:00 PM at the track and runs until April 10th. Opening Weekend at the Glen (April 9th and 10th) gives fans the opportunity to drive their own vehicle on the track. This benefits the facility’s Racing and Community Enrichment Foundation. Watkins Glen International has more additional information on their website.