WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – In January, Governor Kathy Hochul gave the Village of Watkins Glen almost $20 million to update and improve its water treatment plant.

According to Mayor Laura DeNardo, The project started some months ago and is well underway.

“As I said the new tank Foundation has been prepared. And shortly in probably two to three weeks, individuals can see that there’ll be some barges going out with very large pipes that will replace the pipe that draws out of Seneca Lake and that’s part of the first phase of the project and then for the future,” said Denardo