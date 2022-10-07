WATKINS GLEN (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Italian American Festival Committee has announced dates for the 2023 festival.

The annual festival is scheduled to take place at Clute Park in Watkins Glen from Friday, August 11, 2023, to Sunday, August 13, 2023.

The Committee said that the first planning meeting for the 2023 festival will take place on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 6 – 7 p.m.

For more information and updates on the 2023 event, you can visit the festival’s official website or Facebook page.