WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – With just over two weeks to go until the return of the popular Watkins Glen Italian-American Festival, event officials have announced the full weekend’s schedule, which includes crafts, music, food, and fireworks.

The two-day event will kick off in Clute Park on Seneca Lake on Friday, August 5 at noon. Open to the public, the festival will continue through Saturday, August 6.

On July 13, event organizers announced the following schedule for the packed weekend:

Friday, August 5:

12 – 8 PM: Craft/Vendor Market Place

12 – 11 PM: Festival Food Row

12 – 3 PM: Bobby K Inflatable Rides

12 – 11 PM: Beer Garden

2 – 4 PM: Tanglewood Nature Center

7:30 -11 PM: The Variables

Saturday, August 6:

10 AM – 2 PM: Clute Park Farmer’s Market

9 AM Registration/10:30 Start: Corn Hole Tournament

10 AM – 8 PM: Craft/Vendor Market Place

10 AM – 8 PM: Bobby K Inflatable Rides

10 AM – Midnight: Festival Food Row

11 AM – 3 PM: Italian Music in the Park

Noon Start: Parade for World Peace Starts on 15th St. and Decatur; ends at 5th St. and Decatur

1/1:30 PM – Toast to the Community and the Festival

12 PM – 11 PM: Beer Garden

2 PM – 3 PM: Leslie School of Dance

5 PM – 7 PM: Musicians Sean and Mike

8 PM – Midnight: Rukus

9:30 PM: Fireworks over Seneca Lake

The hugely popular event returned in August 2021 in full force after it was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic. Last year, hundreds of people attended and Festival Committee President Lou Perazzini said the campgrounds were sold out for weeks ahead of time.

This year will also see Clute Park with its finished renovations and additions, including the event center, splash pad and skating rink.