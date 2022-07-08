WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The annual Watkins Glen Italian American Festival is just weeks away, and the Village is gearing up for another packed weekend of food, crafts, vendors and music.

The two-day event will kick off in Clute Park on Seneca Lake on Friday, August 5 at noon. Open to the public, the festival will continue through Saturday, August 6.

The hugely popular event returned in August 2021 in full force after it was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic. Last year, hundreds of people attended and Festival Committee President Lou Perazzini said the campgrounds were sold out for weeks ahead of time.

Though the full schedule hasn’t been announced for the 2022 event, this year’s festival is looking to keep up the momentum as hundreds of people have responded and expressed interest on the festival’s Facebook page.

This year will also see Clute Park with its finished renovations and additions, including the event center, splash pad and skating rink.

Check back for updates as the festival announces more details and the full schedule as the weekend draws closer.