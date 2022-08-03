WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Italian American Festival will start this weekend, offering family fun, food, fireworks, and more.

The rain or shine festival will be at Clute Park in Watkins Glen this Friday, August 5, 2022, and end on Saturday, August 6th. Guests can expect food vendors, music, rides, family fun, and fireworks.

The festival’s listed hours are Friday August 5, noon to 11 p.m. and Saturday, August 6th, 10 a.m. to midnight.

Some of the special events scheduled include Tanglewood Nature Center showcasing native and exotic animals as well as an educational show on Friday from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m.

The parade for the festival is set to occur on Saturday starting at noon. The Parade will take place on Decatur Street in Watkins Glen, starting at 15th street and will end on 5th Street.

Fireworks will cap off the festival’s events at the south end of Seneca Lake at Clute Park. The fireworks show will start on Saturday, August 6th at 9:30 p.m.

Parking for the event at Clute Park will be $7.00 per vehicle when entering the park’s parking area. Bobby K’s ride’s wristbands and tickets will be sold at the event. There is no cover charge for the bands. Beer tickets will be sold at the event within the beer garden tent to those over 21 years of age. All other events within the festival are free and open to the public.

According to the festival, proceeds from the festival are provided to local charities, and funds for scholarships for graduating seniors in all Schuyler County School Districts. For more information visit the festival’s website, or follow Watkins Glen Italian Festival on Facebook.