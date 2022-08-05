WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Italian American Festival started at noon today, August 5, 2022.

The festival is located at Clute Park in Watkins Glen. Hours listed are today from noon to 11 p.m., and Saturday, August 6th from 10 a.m. to midnight. Guests can expect food vendors, music, rides, family fun, and fireworks.

“The suns out, vendors are here, food is getting ready, and our rides are getting set up, So hopefully it’s gonna be a great weekend,” said Louis Perazzini, Committee President for the Italian American Festival.

Special events include Tanglewood Nature Center showcasing native and exotic animals as well as an education show on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m.

The parade for the festival is set to occur on Saturday starting at noon. The Parade will take place on Decatur Street in Watkins Glen, starting at 15th street and will end on 5th Street.

Fireworks will cap off the festival’s events at the south end of Seneca Lake at Clute Park. The fireworks show will start on Saturday, August 6th at 9:30 p.m.

Parking for the event is $7 per vehicle at the parking area. Beer tickets will be sold at the event within the beer garden tent to those over 21 years of age. Ride tickets and wristbands will also be sold at the event. All other festival events are free and open to the public.

According to the festival, proceeds will be provided to local charities and scholarship funds for graduating seniors in all Schuyler County School Districts. For more information visit the festival’s website, or follow Watkins Glen Italian Festival on Facebook.