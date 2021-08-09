Watkins Glen Italian American Festival to return after a year hiatus

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Italian American Festival Planning Committee will present the Watkins Glen Italian American Festival, taking place at Clute Park, Watkins Glen on Friday, August 13th, and Saturday, August 14th.

The festival will feature great food, vendors, music, family fun, carnival rides, and more throughout the two days, with a firework show to end the festival on Saturday.

The festival begins at noon on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday, with 11 p.m. being the end time for both days. A parade will begin on Saturday at noon to celebrate local essential workers.

Organizers of the festival will be partnering with Schuyler County Health and Arnot Health to host two walk-in vaccine clinics at the Clute Park Pavilion during the festival.

Parking for the event at Clute Park will be $5.00 per vehicle when parking at Clute Park, proceeds from parking go to the Watkins Glen Italian American Festival’s community involvement and fundraising.

Carnival ride and band tickets will be sold at the event. There is no cover charge for the bands. Beer tickets will be sold at the event within the beer garden tent to those over 21 years of age. All other events within the festival are free and open to the public.

For more information visit, Watkinsglenitalianfest.com or follow Watkins Glen Italian Festival on Facebook.