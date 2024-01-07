WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Village of Watkins Glen is currently accepting proposals from food vendors interested in running the Clute Park concession stand.

Watkins Glen is looking for an established business to operate out of the concession stand. Clute Park is located at the southern end of Seneca Lake, and its concession stand serves tourists visiting the park along with campers staying across the street.

The village is asking potential vendors to send the menu they’d serve, their resume, their qualifications, and references along with a letter of intent in a sealed envelope to the village clerk by 1 p.m. on Friday, March 15. The village will not be accepting proposals that come after the deadline.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on March 15, the board will publicly open all proposals and start reviewing them. The vendor chosen must be willing to sign a contract with the village, pay a $500 deposit, and pay the monthly lease of $750.

Those interested in running the concession stand can view all proposal requirements in this document.