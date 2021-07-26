Watkins Glen man arrested twice in two days, previously arrested for assaulting an officer

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Robert Martinelli of Watkins Glen was arrested on July 25 and 26, less than a month after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Watkins Glen Police Officer.

According to Watkins Glen Police, Martinelli was arrested on July 25 for criminal contempt and resisting arrest after he allegedly violated a court order. During the arrest, Martinelli allegedly resisted officers and later required medical attention. Martinelli was transported to Schuyler Hospital and was released on an appearance ticket.

The next day, Martinelli was arrested on the same charges for allegedly violating a court protection order and physically resisting officers. Martinelli was transported to the Schuyler County Jail to await CAP arraignment.

Martinelli was previously arrested by Watkins Glen Police on June 28 after police responded to a domestic situation on the 200 block of E. Second Street.

According to Watkins Glen Police, a 911 caller and several witnesses reported that Martinelli “had been yelling at and harassing them while threatening their lives.”

Police say Martinelli was found agitated and under the influence of alcohol, and that he later struck an officer.

Martinelli was initially charged with felony tampering with a witness in the third degree, misdemeanor obstruction of governmental administration in the Second Degree, and harassment. Additional charges relating to the earlier domestic incident include misdemeanor unlawful imprisonment in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child.