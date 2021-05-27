Watkins Glen Mayor provides update for on-going Clute Park construction

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen Mayor Luke Leszyk has released a letter explaining the ongoing construction at Clute Park as the Memorial Day weekend draws closer.

According to the mayor, three separate projects were purposely set into motion simultaneously to reduce disruption at the park and complete the projects in a timely manner. In August 2020 the project was estimated to be completed by May.

Major renovations have been planned for the park thanks to the village’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award, about half of which has been dedicated to Clute Park.

In the letter released online, Leszyk says many of the on-going projects should be completed in the next couple of weeks.

Updates to well heads owned by Cargill, which pump brine water from below the lake into the plant, are expected to be done within the next couple of weeks. The Village also had to remove and replace three trees that had died and became “an extreme hazard.”

The major project that continues is the year-round event center, which received more than $2 million worth of funding through the DRI grant. The project includes recreation improvements such as the ice rink/splash pad, bathhouse, and improvements to lighting, parking, landscaping, signage, and entrance.

Construction on the structure, as well as landscaping and planting of 49 new trees, will continue through June, according to Leszyk.

An additional $1,034,565 was awarded through the DRI to improve East 4th Street for pedestrians and cyclists, and improve the connection between Downtown and Clute Park. Improvements will include wider sidewalks; landscaped median and additional landscaping; and pedestrian-activated crossing at Boat Launch Road.

Leszyk’s full letter can be read below:

I know that many are wondering what is going on down at our park and probably are not too

happy. I know it does not look pretty right now, but I promise it will not stay this way. As you

probably are not aware that there are three separate projects going on simultaneously and this

was done on purpose. The thought process was that each project was going to be disruptive to

the park so let’s get them all done and have our park back to normal. First off Cargill is running new brine lines through the park. As some may not be aware Cargill

owns the property where our community center and camp ground is located and they have

lifetime use of our lakeside park. Those small building that looks like small sheds that you see

about the park are actually well heads that pump brine water from far below the lake and send

this to the plant to be processed. This is updating that needed to be done and they will be done

within the next couple weeks. The second phase is the taking down of several trees in the park. We had 15 very large trees

that were completely dead in the park. I am unsure what caused their death but they no longer

had leaves and were shedding bark. These trees were becoming an extreme hazard as they

were starting to drop large limbs that could cause serious harm to someone. We are going to

plant 3 trees to every one that we have taken down. The planting of the trees will be

happening in about a week. The third project is the new event center, bath house, ice rink and splash pad. As most know

the last phase of any project is the landscaping. Right now there is still construction going on

and heavy equipment moving about. The landscaping and replanting will begin the first of

June. Along with grass reseeding, we are putting in 32 canopy trees, 5 ornamental trees that

will be 10 to 12 feet high and 12 conifer trees for a total of 49 trees in that area. I for one, understand some people’s frustration and concern for the park. I am a firm

believer that you leave something better than how you found it. When all these projects are

completed and we see the results there will be a better understanding and I hope you are

impressed. It wasn’t that long ago that we put in a kayak launch and some said that it was not a

good idea and no one will use it. Good luck finding a parking spot there in the summer. I hope

this answer some of the question that the public has and thank you for your patients. Sincerely,

Luke Leszyk

Village of Watkins Glen Mayor

18 News has reached out to Leszyk for additional comment on the project.